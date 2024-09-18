Texas Tech hockey embraces school tradition with jersey design

The fun jerseys pay homage to the school’s tradition of throwing tortillas on the field during football games. The tradition got national attention during the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship game when Texas Tech fans brought their tortillas to the arena tossed them onto the court.

How the tradition got its start is up for debate, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most interesting and quirky traditions in college sports.

Now the hockey team is getting in on the fun too.