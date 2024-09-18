Texas Tech hockey embraces school tradition with jersey design

University’s team to wear special tortilla sweaters during upcoming season

Texas Tech Hockey tortilla jerseys

© Texas Tech Club Hockey

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Yes, those are tortilla jerseys.

The Texas Tech University club hockey team unveiled its new jersey design for the season on Wednesday and it is pretty unique, to say the least.

The fun jerseys pay homage to the school’s tradition of throwing tortillas on the field during football games. The tradition got national attention during the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball championship game when Texas Tech fans brought their tortillas to the arena tossed them onto the court.

How the tradition got its start is up for debate, but it’s undoubtedly one of the most interesting and quirky traditions in college sports.

Now the hockey team is getting in on the fun too.

Short Shifts

Brandon Tanev continues to see ghosts in annual headshot 

Capitals surprise Ovechkin with ‘screaming eagle’ jersey on birthday

Stanley Cup champion Panthers hit links, golf outing raises big money for good causes

Crosby visits season ticket holders fresh off new contract

Ducks take batting practice, Gudas throws ceremonial 1st pitch before Angels game

Panthers goalie coach Tallas brings Stanley Cup to Parkland school

Matheson's son wears Montembeault's mask for adorable photo

Tkachuk sips out of mini-Stanley Cup at Dolphins game

NHL participates in ‘9/11 Day Meal Pack’ on day of remembrance

Kopitar’s kids ask their dad hard-hitting questions in adorable video

WWE, Zayn pay tribute to Gaudreau on 'Monday Night Raw'

NFL linebacker honors Gaudreau with pregame outfit

Panthers players help Dolphins kick off NFL season in South Florida

Keller does t-shirt toss at University of Utah football game

Pesce brings dad to Citi Field, throws 1st pitch with Lee, Fox

Panthers forward Rodrigues throws out 1st pitch at Marlins game

Senators announce partnership with golfer Brooke Henderson

Caufield to wear No. 13 this season in honor of Gaudreau