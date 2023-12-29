Hurricanes teammate Kochetkov has gift for Svechnikov after hat trick

Goalie hands over lid to forward after 3rd goal of game

svech pyotr
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Sometimes you just have to go straight to the source.

That's what Carolina Hurricanes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov chose to do Thursday to recognize teammate Andrei Svechnikov's hat trick.

After Svechnikov scored his third goal of the game, nailing a very long empty-netter in the final seconds of a 5-3 victory against the Montreal Canadiens, the hats predictably came out.

But Kochetkov, wearing a Hurricanes cap on the bench while serving as the backup, kept his.

When Svechnikov made his way over to the bench, Kochetkov removed the hat and handed it directly to the forward.

The pair shared a nice laugh after the gesture.

