Crosby signs 2-year, $17.4 million contract with Penguins

Sidney Crosby signed a two-year, $17.4 million contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday. The contract, which has an average annual value of $8.7 million, begins in the 2025-26 season.
The center is entering the final season of a 12-year, $104.4 million contract he signed July 1, 2012. Crosby turned 37 on Aug. 7. That contract also had an AAV of $8.7 million. In fact, other than his entry level contact, Crosby, who wears No. 87, has made $8.7 million annually since the 2008-09 season.
“Just glad that it’s done and I’m really happy to know that I’ll be here for a few more years,” Crosby said. “My last contract, I don’t think I thought about the possibility of still playing beyond that, so I’m just really happy that it’s worked out this way.”
"There are no words to properly describe what Sidney Crosby means to the game of hockey, the city of Pittsburgh and the Penguins organization," Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas said. "Sidney is the greatest player of his generation and one of the greatest players in the history of the game. His actions today show why he is one of hockey's greatest winners and leaders. Sid is making a tremendous personal sacrifice in an effort to help the Penguins win, both now and in the future, as he has done for his entire career."