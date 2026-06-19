Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 19

SS power rankings june 19

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.

1. Jordan Staal and his daughter

Jordan Staal’s daughter grilled the Carolina Hurricanes captain after winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday. Staal’s three kids joined him at the podium during his postgame press conference. His oldest daughter, Abigail, raised her hand and asked her dad why he got in a fight with “that guy” (Brady Tkachuk) in the first game of the first round of the playoffs. "I’ll answer that later,” the Hurricanes captain replied as he tried to usher her off the podium.

Ranking: Hard-hitting journalist

2. Seth Jarvis and his friends

We couldn’t end the season without Seth Jarvis and his friends making the list one last time. After winning the Stanley Cup, Jarvis was joined by his buddies on the ice to celebrate. The crew made snow angles in the red, black and white confetti on the ice. It’s been a whirlwind for Jarvis’ friends who have traveled to support the Hurricanes forward all playoffs and during the Winter Olympics this year.

Ranking: Fun-fetti angels

3. Blue Collar Press

Rod Brind’Amour sneakily had the Hurricanes lifting the Stanley Cup all season long. During team lifting sessions, the players would perform a “blue collar press” with a 35-lb cinder block at the end of each workout. The players were asked to think of the “blue collar moments” that got them to where they are during the press. Before Game 6, Brind'Amour informed the team the blocks were the same weight as the Stanley Cup.

Ranking: Champion lifts

4. Rod Brind'Amour

Rod Brind'Amour proved he still lives up to his nickname: "Rod the Bod." While celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup championship in the locker room, the team encouraged Brind’Amour to take off his dress shirt so they could splash him with beer. The Hurricanes head coach obliged and lifted the Cup over his head, shirtless, as his team cheered.

Ranking: Working on his fitness

5. Taylor Hall

Taylor Hall took his drink to go. On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes forward got off the plane in Raleigh with his drink still in his hand from Las Vegas. Hall posed for a picture with his tall daiquiri cup while sporting a Stanley Cup champion belt and necklace on the tarmac. The Hurricanes captioned the picture, “Aura.”

Ranking: (Not) sorry for party rocking

Related Content

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 12

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 5

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 29

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 22

Short Shifts

Hall poses with young son in Stanley Cup to celebrate title

Staal’s daughter grills Hurricanes captain after winning Stanley Cup

Hurricanes get warm welcome home after Stanley Cup championship

Hurricanes fans gather at Lenovo Center for Game 6 watch party

Hurricanes, Carrier kids make confetti snow angels after Stanley Cup win

Brind'Amour reprises iconic Stanley Cup lift after 2nd title

Hurricanes win Stanley Cup, set off party on social media

Hurricanes perform Storm Surge after Stanley Cup title

Pietrangelo sounds siren for Golden Knights at Game 6

Rangers, Islanders congratulate Knicks after NBA title

Wyndham Clark wears Hughes Team USA jersey during Canadian Open

Sullivan wishes U.S. Men’s National Team well before World Cup opener

Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 12

Celebrities, sports stars cheer on teams during Stanley Cup playoffs

Commodore sounds Hurricanes siren in iconic bathrobe before Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

Kings new coach Laviolette corrects pronunciation of San Diego in 'Anchorman' reference

NHL collabs with The Surgeon, NOBULL for unique Stanley Cup-inspired sneakers

Bussi holds back tears after seeing parents at Game 4 of Stanley Cup Final