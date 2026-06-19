Throw out the Xs and Os and join Short Shifts for our own weekly power rankings. What is our criteria? Whatever makes us smile, laugh, cry or any other wholesome feeling. This list is updated every Friday with our top moments of the week.
Short Shifts Power Rankings: June 19
© Carolina Hurricanes
Jordan Staal’s daughter grilled the Carolina Hurricanes captain after winning the Stanley Cup on Sunday. Staal’s three kids joined him at the podium during his postgame press conference. His oldest daughter, Abigail, raised her hand and asked her dad why he got in a fight with “that guy” (Brady Tkachuk) in the first game of the first round of the playoffs. "I’ll answer that later,” the Hurricanes captain replied as he tried to usher her off the podium.
Ranking: Hard-hitting journalist
We couldn’t end the season without Seth Jarvis and his friends making the list one last time. After winning the Stanley Cup, Jarvis was joined by his buddies on the ice to celebrate. The crew made snow angles in the red, black and white confetti on the ice. It’s been a whirlwind for Jarvis’ friends who have traveled to support the Hurricanes forward all playoffs and during the Winter Olympics this year.
Ranking: Fun-fetti angels
3. Blue Collar Press
Rod Brind’Amour sneakily had the Hurricanes lifting the Stanley Cup all season long. During team lifting sessions, the players would perform a “blue collar press” with a 35-lb cinder block at the end of each workout. The players were asked to think of the “blue collar moments” that got them to where they are during the press. Before Game 6, Brind'Amour informed the team the blocks were the same weight as the Stanley Cup.
Ranking: Champion lifts
Rod Brind'Amour proved he still lives up to his nickname: "Rod the Bod." While celebrating the Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup championship in the locker room, the team encouraged Brind’Amour to take off his dress shirt so they could splash him with beer. The Hurricanes head coach obliged and lifted the Cup over his head, shirtless, as his team cheered.
Ranking: Working on his fitness
Taylor Hall took his drink to go. On Monday, the Carolina Hurricanes forward got off the plane in Raleigh with his drink still in his hand from Las Vegas. Hall posed for a picture with his tall daiquiri cup while sporting a Stanley Cup champion belt and necklace on the tarmac. The Hurricanes captioned the picture, “Aura.”
Ranking: (Not) sorry for party rocking