Sharks pull out the stops for young fan diagnosed with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Addison Kypreos got the full San Jose Sharks experience this weekend.

Kypreos suffers from a rare disorder called Erythropoietic Protoporphyria, which makes her extremely sensitive to the sun. Her condition coupled with the subsequent liver failure forced her to give up playing hockey at least temporarily.

But the Sharks teamed with the Shadow Jumpers organization to give her the best hockey weekend of her life.

The Kypreos family was able to attend practice on Friday where Addison got to skate with the team.