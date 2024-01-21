Sharks pull out the stops for young fan diagnosed with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria

Addison Kypreos gets to skate at practice, ride Zamboni, read lineups

sharks fan addison

© San Jose Sharks

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Addison Kypreos got the full San Jose Sharks experience this weekend.

Kypreos suffers from a rare disorder called Erythropoietic Protoporphyria, which makes her extremely sensitive to the sun. Her condition coupled with the subsequent liver failure forced her to give up playing hockey at least temporarily.

But the Sharks teamed with the Shadow Jumpers organization to give her the best hockey weekend of her life.

The Kypreos family was able to attend practice on Friday where Addison got to skate with the team.

The whole family was back for warmups Saturday.

Addison did the honor of reading the team's starting lineups before their game against the Anaheim Ducks, with an assist from head coach David Quinn.

After that, she got to take a spin on the Zamboni machine to the delight of the SAP Center crowd.

All in all, an incredible hockey weekend,

