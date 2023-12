All Happy Gilmore wanted was to make the hockey team and, although he didn’t quite make it as a player in the movie, clearly his hockey fandom lives on.

Adam Sandler – the star of the 1996 comedy “Happy Gilmore” about a hockey player turned golfer – made it out to the rink with co-stars Rob Schneider and Jonathan Loughran on Tuesday to visit the Colorado Eagles AHL hockey team. The Eagles are the AHL affiliate for the Colorado Avalanche.