Sharks unveil new black Cali Fin third jerseys

San Jose will wear sweaters every home game starting Feb. 17

sharks uniforms

© San Jose Sharks

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The San Jose Sharks are swimming into February with a fintastic new look.

On Thursday, the Sharks unveiled their new third uniform called Cali Fin.

The black jerseys feature a new Evolve Fin logo on the crest. It is the first time in franchise history a Shark is not on the crest.

The Sharks' teal and white primary colors are in a stripe pattern are on the sleeves and bottom fo the jerseys.

A teal yarn-dye pattern is on the bottom of the sleeves and pants in nod to Northern California’s Hispanic heritage.

The shoulder patches feature the words “Northern California” with the outline of California and a shark fin in the middle.

A black helmet, black pants matching the jersey’s stripe pattern and black socks matching the teal yarn-dye pattern will be worn with the sweaters.

San Jose will debut the third jersey on Feb. 17 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at SAP Center. They will wear the uniforms for all home games in February and March.

