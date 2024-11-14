Penguins honor Malkin’s 500th career goal with special pregame ceremony

Evgeni Malkin had 500 emotions as he was honored for his career milestone on Wendesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated the veteran forward’s 500th career goal with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena.

Malkin was joined by his parents, Vladimir and Natalia, and son, Nikita, on the arena ice.

A special tribute video of the Penguins star’s 500 career goals aired on the arena video board.

Malkin also received special congratulatory messages from his family, former teammates and players around the League including Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury.