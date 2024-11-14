Penguins honor Malkin’s 500th career goal with special pregame ceremony

Star forward joined by family as team celebrates milestone

DET@PIT: Malkin honored in pregame ceremony for 500th goal

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Evgeni Malkin had 500 emotions as he was honored for his career milestone on Wendesday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins celebrated the veteran forward’s 500th career goal with a special pregame ceremony before their game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena.

Malkin was joined by his parents, Vladimir and Natalia, and son, Nikita, on the arena ice.

A special tribute video of the Penguins star’s 500 career goals aired on the arena video board.

Malkin also received special congratulatory messages from his family, former teammates and players around the League including Alex Ovechkin and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang presented Malkin with a gold-plated stick and special plaque to commemorate the acheivement.

Malkin teared up as he saluted the crowd.

Before the game, the Penguins displayed Malkin’s No. 71 outside the locker room in nod to the request he made after the team did the same thing for Fleury in October.

Malkin scored his 500th goal on Oct. 16 against the Buffalo Sabres. He is the 48th player in NHL history to reach the milestone.

