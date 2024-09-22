Malkin, Letang, fire up Pittsburgh crowd before Steelers home opener

Penguins stars get things kicked off in Steel City for football fans

Letang Malkin
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Who better to fire up a Pittsburgh crowd?

Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin and defenseman Kris Letang were on hand to do those very honors for the Steelers.

The pair of Stanley Cup champions led the team's "Terrible Towel Twirl" before the team's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The longtime Penguins stars donned home black Steelers jerseys, each representing a Hall of Famer. Malkin wore the No. 43 of Troy Polamalu while Letang opted for Jack Lambert's No. 58.

Malkin and Letang ran out of the Steelers tunnel through puffs of smoke waving the signature yellow towels and egging on the home crowd, who were plenty happy to see the duo.

