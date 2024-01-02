Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston

Former Bruins star gives speech, announces captains, as players prepare for first-ever game Wednesday

Bergeron with Knight PWHL

© PWHL Boston

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

From one captain to another.

On Tuesday, former Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron paid a visit to the new PWHL Boston women’s hockey team to announce that Hilary Knight will be serving as the team’s captain for its inaugural season.

“It’s a historic moment,” Bergeron said to the team in a video posted on social media. “As a former captain myself in Boston, I think you’re representing your teammates, you’re representing your community, you’re representing your fanbase but also you’re a role model for the younger generation.

“I think the person I’m about to name is an amazing ambassador for women’s hockey and will be an amazing representative of this team and this organization,” Bergeron continued before announcing Knight as team captain.

Bergeron then announced Jamie Lee Rattray and Megan Keller as the team’s assistant captains for this season.

The 2011 Stanley Cup champion spent his entire 19-year career with the Bruins and served as team captain from 2021 until he retired in 2023.

PWHL drops the puck on its season on Wednesday against PWHL Minnesota.

