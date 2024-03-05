Ohio State marching band performs national anthem at Blue Jackets game

Band performs at Nationwide Arena; Ohio Stadium to host 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Ohio State marching band national anthem
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Ohio State University marching band went from the gridiron to the ice on Monday, performing the national anthem at Nationwide Arena before the Columbus Blue Jackets hosted the Vegas Golden Knights.

The band’s usual stage -- Ohio Stadium -- will host the 2025 NHL Stadium Series.

The marching band is known for its unique performances, creating animated formations around the football field while playing their iconic halftime shows.

While the performers didn’t have enough room to create different configurations at the arena on Monday, they still impressed with their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Now it’s the Blue Jackets’ turn to pay the band a visit in 2025.

