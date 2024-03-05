Ohio State marching band performs national anthem at Blue Jackets game

The band’s usual stage -- Ohio Stadium -- will host the 2025 NHL Stadium Series.

The marching band is known for its unique performances, creating animated formations around the football field while playing their iconic halftime shows.

While the performers didn’t have enough room to create different configurations at the arena on Monday, they still impressed with their rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Now it’s the Blue Jackets’ turn to pay the band a visit in 2025.