Diop makes roster of French U18 women's national team

Noa Diop got the word via an email on Tuesday during biology class.

The 16-year-old defenseman from Chicago made the roster of the French women’s national team for the IIHF Under-18 Women’s World Championship Division I, Group A in Egna, Italy, Jan. 6-12.

“I got a list of the girls that were going,” Noa said. “I couldn’t say much because my teacher had already yelled at me for talking. So I just looked down at it and then I texted my mom. I kind of had to hide the excitement because I was in class.”

Making the French women’s roster is a dream come true for Noa, who left home at 14 in August 2022 to play last season at Pôle France Féminin, the women’s national training center outside of Paris, in hopes of qualifying for the team and someday representing France at the Winter Olympics.

“I was pretty excited about it,” Noa said. “It’s all coming together now. Everything I’ve worked for is finally showing results, being put toward something."

Noa is leaving Chicago for France on Dec. 28 to prepare for the tournament with her French teammates. They head to Italy days later to face the host nation, Austria, Denmark, Hungary and Japan.