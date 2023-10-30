Color of Hockey: Diop eyes Olympics with France national women's team

Most Americans visit France for its culture and its cuisine.

Noa Diop went for hockey.

The 15-year-old defenseman from Chicago journeyed to France to play last season at Pôle France Féminin, the women’s national training center outside of Paris.

She enrolled to chase her dream of playing for France’s women’s national team program and eventually representing the country in the Winter Olympics.

“I was in an academy with a bunch of France's strongest players, so it was extremely demanding,” Noa said. “I thought it would be a really great opportunity and be extremely fun to live over there for a year and be able to play for the national team and hope to go to the Olympics.”

Noa left Chicago for France in August 2022 when she was 14 and returned in mid-June. She’ll return to France this week to play in a four-nations tournament against Hungary, Italy and Slovakia at Vaujany in the French Alps from Nov. 9-11.