Fox partners with Brooklyn Bagel, to create content series with company

Short Shifts

Fox bagels
By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Adam Fox is spreading some schmear.

New York Rangers defenseman is partnering with Brooklyn Bagel and Coffee Company to create a special video series called “Bagels and Fox.”

Fox will be interviewing special guests such as teammate Alexis Lafrenière and social media stars including Boy With No Job and Sisters Snacking.

“As a Jewish kid from Long Island a bagel partnership is something I am extremely excited about,” Fox said in a press release posted by his marketing agent Alexander Aigen.

“For as long as I can remember, bagels have been a part of every family gathering. Now playing in New York, I have had the opportunity to explore some of the best food in the world, and yet nothing feels like home quite like and egg and cheese on a bagel.”

The New York Rangers star will also have his own bagel named “The Foxy” at all Brooklyn Bagel locations. The sesame bagel features fried eggs, lox, cream cheese and tomato.

“The Foxy” will be added to the menu on Nov. 16, the same day Fox will participate in a meet and greet at the store’s Chelsea location.