We learned that Devils forward Nico Hischier was a champion diver as a kid. Devils goalie Akira Schmid had the same coach as Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins. Curtis Lazar happens to be color blind.

Tyler Toffoli's father told a story about how his son wore his rollerblades pretty much everywhere.

But Dawson Mercer's dad had the biggest reveal, that the Devils forward gets some old and broken sticks and makes things out of them in his down time.

"He's very creative," said Mr. Mercer. "He gets like hockey sticks from here. He's made a bench in the past. He's made a shoe rack. He always takes on a project in the summer months. He's building a shed in our backyard."

So if you are in the market for some new furniture this offseason, keep Mercer in mind.