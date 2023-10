If you're scoring at home, that was a goal for Nashville Predators forward Luke Evangelista and an assist for equipment manager Pete Rogers.

Evangelista broke a stick mid-shift during a game against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. And in the hands of a man lesser than Rogers, that may have been a problem.

Rogers sprang into action, splitting the Predators bench to get Evangelista some new lumber. Seconds later, the goal horn at Bridgestone Arena was going off.