Canadiens fan to gift Gallagher old Hockey Fights Cancer jersey

After veteran forward lost mother to brain cancer, fan wishes to return special sweater with "Mom" written on it

Gallagher HFC jersey fan
By Jean-François Chaumont
By Jean-François Chaumont

Lifelong Montreal Canadiens fan Lucie Lachance chose kindness.

Brendan Gallagher lost his mother, Della, after a brave three-year battle with Stage 4 brain cancer on March 8. As fans learned of Gallagher's loss, the outpouring of support made its way to social media.

That's when Lachance had the unique opportunity to offer Gallagher something special - the purple and white Hockey Fights Cancer jersey he had worn at Bell Centre three years prior, the very same jersey he had written "Mom" across "I Fight For..." jersey label.

She took to social media with an offer he couldn't refuse and he responded in kind, offering her his home jersey as a replacement.

"I'm one of his biggest fans," Lachance told LNH.com, the League's North American French-language site. "I realized that this jersey didn't really belong to me anymore after the death of his mother. It's a memento for him, it's his to claim. I wanted to offer it to him."

Lachance first acquired the jersey via the Montreal Canadiens Children's Foundation auction back on Nov. 19, 2022 after the team hosted its annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

"It's a unique jersey because it's the last time that the Canadiens wore the purple and white jerseys for Hockey Fights Cancer," Lachance told LNH.com. "There was a big snowball effect, a ton of people reposted my tweet... Friday morning, Brendan wrote me to tell me that he wanted to give me his jersey in exchange. I also got a message from the Canadiens. They gave me two tickets for the last game of the season, where the players give their jerseys to fans."

Normally, a lottery determines which fans will receive jerseys from Canadiens players, but the team wanted to reward Lachance's kind gesture. On April 16, after the final home game of the season for Montreal, she will be invited on to the ice to exchange jerseys with Gallagher.

In a game against the New York Islanders on Thursday, Gallagher scored the tying goal in the third period to send it to overtime. After the goal, Gallagher put a hand to his heart in honor of Della. He spoke publicly about his mother's passing for the first time before that game.

"She was incredible," said Gallagher told reporters. "I'm proud of her and of the battle she fought. Her bravery, too. We lost the biggest link of our family. She did so much for us. Everything I am is from her, it's a special relationship.

"Hockey is my safe place. When I'm on the ice, that's when it all goes away. It's kinda been the thing that's helped me get through it."

