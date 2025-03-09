Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

Mop tops, mullets and more take center stage at boys AA championship

hockey hair 2
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

The Oscars are so last week. Welcome to the Osc-hairs, also known as 2025 Minnesota High School Hockey All Hair Team.

During the AA Minnesota high school boys hockey state tournament, as every year, the flow was flowing. On Sunday, Pulltab Sports released its annual All Hockey Hair Team and the looks didn't disappoint.

The entire video, filled with Oscar puns like "There's No Business Like Flow Business" as is this year's theme, was shared on YouTube. Past themes included the concert-themed "Flow-chella" and Star Wars-inspired "May the Flow Be With You."

This year's All Hockey Hair Team video was not short on celebrity cameos, including "Saturday Night Live" alum Fred Armisen, comic actor Nick Swardson and guitarist Tom Morello.

From the hockey world, University of Minnesota forwards and NHL prospects Brodie Ziemer (Sabres) and Beckett Hendrickson (Bruins), also made an appearance.

All were impressed by the flows.

And it wasn't just the players showing off the flow. Student managers got in on the locks love-fest. Some managers even dressed up in costumes for the games, including characters from the TV shows "Landman" and "Miami Vice." The award for best dressed managers went to the youngsters from Northern Lakes HS that dressed up as Lloyd and Harry from the 1994 hit comedy "Dumb & Dumber."

Member of the All Hockey Hair Team will receive a care package from the self-proclaimed "Salad Santa," including an All Hockey Hair Team hat and some personal hygiene products from sponsor Duke Cannon.

The All Hockey Hair Team also raises money for the Hendrickson Foundation, supporting sled, special, military and blind and deaf hockey in Minnesota. The GoFundMe page can be found at GoFundMe.com/Hockey-Hair.

Top seed Moorhead won the tourney, by the way. But if we are keeping it real, we're all winners here.

Short Shifts

Hurricanes celebrate Burns’ birthday with fake beards

Save of the Season? Gibson somehow stops puck with behind-the-back stop

Bruins post tribute video for Marchand after 16 seasons with team

Jarvis, Kotkaniemi fire up crowd before PWHL Takeover Tour game in Raleigh

Backstrom receives standing ovation from Capitals fans before ceremonial puck drop

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 7

Luongo puts goalie gear back on, joins Panthers for practice

Mazur makes Red Wings debut, fulfilling predicted childhood dream

Toffoli shares hotel room with Smith, Celebrini after trio scores in win

Ovechkin launches ‘The GR8 CHASE for Victory Over Cancer’

Former Humboldt Bronco Matechuk drops puck before Avalanche game

McDermott rides Zamboni before Sabres game on ‘Bills Night’

Capitals unveil 50th anniversary Cherry Blossom jersey

WWE legend Trish Stratus rocks Maple Leafs jersey at SmackDown

Jost’s legendary hockey grandpa reads starting lineup for Hurricanes

Sharks try their hands at curling on Montreal road trip

Blue Jackets bring cannon, pride stickers to Stadium Series

Big Blue Jackets fan, former Buckeye Herbstreit brings dog to Stadium Series