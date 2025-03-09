Minnesota All Hockey Hair Team shows off flow at 2025 High School State Tournament

This year's All Hockey Hair Team video was not short on celebrity cameos, including "Saturday Night Live" alum Fred Armisen, comic actor Nick Swardson and guitarist Tom Morello.

From the hockey world, University of Minnesota forwards and NHL prospects Brodie Ziemer (Sabres) and Beckett Hendrickson (Bruins), also made an appearance.

All were impressed by the flows.

And it wasn't just the players showing off the flow. Student managers got in on the locks love-fest. Some managers even dressed up in costumes for the games, including characters from the TV shows "Landman" and "Miami Vice." The award for best dressed managers went to the youngsters from Northern Lakes HS that dressed up as Lloyd and Harry from the 1994 hit comedy "Dumb & Dumber."

Member of the All Hockey Hair Team will receive a care package from the self-proclaimed "Salad Santa," including an All Hockey Hair Team hat and some personal hygiene products from sponsor Duke Cannon.

The All Hockey Hair Team also raises money for the Hendrickson Foundation, supporting sled, special, military and blind and deaf hockey in Minnesota. The GoFundMe page can be found at GoFundMe.com/Hockey-Hair.

Top seed Moorhead won the tourney, by the way. But if we are keeping it real, we're all winners here.