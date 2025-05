The third overtime was the charm for the Minnesota Frost on Saturday.

The defending PWHL champions defeated the Ottawa Charge 2-1 in triple overtime to take a 2-1 series lead in Game 3 of the 2025 PWHL Finals at Xcel Energy Center.

Frost forward Katy Knoll scored the game-winner halfway through the third overtime. Knoll picked up the rebound from a shot by teammate Klára Hymlárová and backhanded the puck into the back of the net.