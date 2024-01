Tkachuk is known as the NHL's premier mouthguard chomper the way Stephen Curry is for the NBA's Golden State Warriors.

It has been documented by Matthew's brother and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk that he picked up the habit from watching now-Red Wings forward Patrick Kane back in his days with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Perhaps Tkachuk's most famous mouthguard chomping moment was his series-clinching goal in the final seconds of of Game 4 of the 2023 Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes that sent the Panthers to their second Stanley Cup Final in franchise history.