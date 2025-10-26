Warren's friends concoct cheer, go wild for Islanders rookie's assists

But the reaction of Warren's friends was only half the story.

Warren had already notched an assist on a pretty pass to Anthony Duclair for a goal, but with the game tied 2-2, cameras caught the fellas planning a big cheer just ahead of the big goal, which came after Warren's second assist, a shot from the point deflected in by Maxim Tsyplakov .

The group had planned out a special cheer for their lifelong pal as a faceoff was just about to commence in the Flyers zone.

"On three, Let's Go Warren," one friend says in a video shared by the team on social media.

After a few seconds of deliberation, the group decides they will shout as soon as things go quiet.

The amazing part? Once they completed the cheer, the puck hit the twine. The group went completed wild.

Just imagine how they'll celebrate Warren's first NHL goal.