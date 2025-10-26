Warren's friends concoct cheer, go wild for Islanders rookie's assists

Native of Laurel Hollow has buddies in crowd rooting him on NHL debut

marshall friends islanders
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

You can get a puck by a goalie with a little help from your friends.

New York Islanders rookie defenseman Marshall Warren made his NHL debut on Saturday and some of his childhood buddies were in the crowd at UBS Arena. Warren grew up on Long Island's Laurel Hollow neighborhood.

Their reaction to his first NHL points - both assists - went about as you would expect.

But the reaction of Warren's friends was only half the story.

Warren had already notched an assist on a pretty pass to Anthony Duclair for a goal, but with the game tied 2-2, cameras caught the fellas planning a big cheer just ahead of the big goal, which came after Warren's second assist, a shot from the point deflected in by Maxim Tsyplakov .

The group had planned out a special cheer for their lifelong pal as a faceoff was just about to commence in the Flyers zone.

"On three, Let's Go Warren," one friend says in a video shared by the team on social media.

After a few seconds of deliberation, the group decides they will shout as soon as things go quiet.

The amazing part? Once they completed the cheer, the puck hit the twine. The group went completed wild.

Just imagine how they'll celebrate Warren's first NHL goal.

