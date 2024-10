His Wild teammates were unaware of their goalie’s latest prank, so Fleury skated by their bench and said, “Come on boys, let’s get it going.”

In an intermission interview with local Minneapolis radio station KFAN, the veteran goalie said he tried to skate by the bench quickly to not attract too much attention, namely from head coach John Hynes.

Not even a night off could stop Fleury from having a wild time on the ice.