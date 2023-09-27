Short Shifts

Pete Davison Photobombs Sean Durzi and fan

Stanley Cup brought to Golden Knights fan's gravesite

Winnipeg Jets Royal Canadian Air Force alternate jersey

Jonathan Quicks New York Rangers Hey Hey Hey goalie mask

Wild honor North Stars with new alternate 78s uniforms

Nathan MacKinnon QMJHL number retired

Elias Pettersson hangs with tennis stars at Rogers Arena

Richard Rakell remembers sunscreen at Penguins golf tournament

Martin Jones honors Toronto Maple Leafs history with new goalie mask

Milan Lucic of Bruins at Patriots game

Boston Bruins unveil centennial jerseys

Avalanche Makar & NHLPA give hockey gear to Colorado kids

Detroit Red Wings prospects play with yo-yo at development camp

Winnipeg prospects taste ketchup potato chips

Henrik Zetterberg Ryan Miller inducted into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame

Kevin Hayes hits home run during batting practice with Cardinals

VMAs Nate Bastian New Jersey Devils

New York Mets give away hockey-style jerseys

Maple Leafs hang with Blue Jays before MLB game

Maple Leafs with Blue Jays split
By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Confirmed: Auston Matthews can rake.

The Toronto Maple Leafs forward showed off his baseball skills along with a few teammates at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Wednesday, including blasting a home run during batting practice.

After Matthews sent one over the wall – admiring it the whole way – he rounded the bases, handing out high fives and fist bumps.

And the bat flip was a 10 out of 10 if you ask us.

Matthews also got to show off his arm, throwing a rocket from shortstop to first base, where teammate Mitchell Marner was waiting to make the catch.

Marner and Matthew then joined their teammates William Nylander and Morgan Rielly to pose for a photo with Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.

Now all they need are some peanuts and Cracker Jacks.