Maple Leafs hang with Blue Jays before MLB game

Confirmed: Auston Matthews can rake.
The Toronto Maple Leafs forward showed off his baseball skills along with a few teammates at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Wednesday, including blasting a home run during batting practice.
After Matthews sent one over the wall – admiring it the whole way – he rounded the bases, handing out high fives and fist bumps.
And the bat flip was a 10 out of 10 if you ask us.
Matthews also got to show off his arm, throwing a rocket from shortstop to first base, where teammate Mitchell Marner was waiting to make the catch.
Marner and Matthew then joined their teammates William Nylander and Morgan Rielly to pose for a photo with Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer.
Now all they need are some peanuts and Cracker Jacks.