Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

Sportsnet analyst challenges Bruins forward to goal, assist or 30 push-ups

DeBrusk golden ticket

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

After 20 years, Louie DeBrusk finally got around to cashing in his golden ticket.

The Sportsnet analyst challenged his son, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, to a goal, an assist or 30 push-ups during the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

During the pregame interview, the former NHL forward pulled out a golden ticket his son made as a child.

“I looked over this whole coupon and it doesn’t have an expiring date, so I’m cashing it in tonight, kiddo,” Louie told his son in a video posted by Sportsnet.

The Bruins forward wasn’t certain he’d be able to deliver, but said he would keep it in mind.

Jake more than delivered on his dad’s challenge. He scored a goal in the second period and had an assist on Charlie McAvoy’s overtime winner, giving the Bruins a 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Clearly, the Bruins forward really didn’t want to do 30 push-ups.

