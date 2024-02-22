Louie DeBrusk cashes in on golden ticket son, Jake, gave him as a kid 

After 20 years, Louie DeBrusk finally got around to cashing in his golden ticket.

The Sportsnet analyst challenged his son, Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, to a goal, an assist or 30 push-ups during the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

During the pregame interview, the former NHL forward pulled out a golden ticket his son made as a child.

“I looked over this whole coupon and it doesn’t have an expiring date, so I’m cashing it in tonight, kiddo,” Louie told his son in a video posted by Sportsnet.

The Bruins forward wasn’t certain he’d be able to deliver, but said he would keep it in mind.