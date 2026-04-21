Angels’ Neto rocks Ducks jersey before baseball game

MLB shortstop warms up wearing Anaheim sweater before Western Conference 1st round

Zach Neto Angels wearing Ducks jersey

© Los Angeles Angels

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Anaheim Ducks have an Angel near the outfield cheering them on.

Before the Los Angeles Angels game on Monday, shortstop Zach Neto rocked his Ducks jersey to celebrate Anaheim’s first playoff game since 2018.

The Ducks drop the puck in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Center at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2, CBC, SN, TVAS, Victory+, KCOP-13) on Monday.

Neto did his entire pregame warmup routine wearing the jersey. The Angels host the Toronto Blue Jays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Sports fans in Anaheim definitely feel like that sweater is a grand slam.

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