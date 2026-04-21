Angels’ Neto rocks Ducks jersey before baseball game

The Ducks drop the puck in Game 1 of the Western Conference First Round against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Center at 10 p.m. ET (ESPN2, CBC, SN, TVAS, Victory+, KCOP-13) on Monday.

Neto did his entire pregame warmup routine wearing the jersey. The Angels host the Toronto Blue Jays at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Sports fans in Anaheim definitely feel like that sweater is a grand slam.