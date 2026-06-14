Rangers, Islanders congratulate Knicks after NBA title

The New York Rangers and New York Islanders are back in the New York Groove.
After the New York Knicks won the NBA championship on Saturday, the two local NHL teams congratulated their basketball counterparts for reaching the top of the mountain.
New York NHL teams band together to celebrate 1st NBA championship since 1973
© New York Rangers/New York Islanders
The New York Rangers and New York Islanders are back in the New York Groove.
After the New York Knicks won the NBA championship on Saturday, the two local NHL teams congratulated their basketball counterparts for reaching the top of the mountain.
The Knicks won the best-of-7 championship series with a 94-90 Game 5 victory over the San Antonio Spurs.
It’s the Knicks’ first championship since 1973.