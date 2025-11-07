Dunne siblings support each other before USA-Canada women's 'Rivalry Series'

Sabres forward, sister rock special outfits during arrivals to respective games

Dunne siblings rivalry game

© Buffalo Sabres/USA Hockey

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

There’s no sibling rivalry in the Dunne household, at least not on Thursday night.

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Dunne and USA women's forward Joy Dunne wore special pregame outfits in support of each other while playing about 200 miles apart.

The USA’s women’s hockey team faced off with Canada at Rocket Arena in Cleveland for the first game of two this weekend as part of the "2025 Rivalry Series." They will travel to Buffalo on Saturday to play the second game of the series.

The Buffalo Sabres hosted the St. Louis Blues a KeyBank Center.

Josh Dunne sported a “Rivalry Series” T-shirt as he arrived to Thursday nights' game in an apparent nod to his sister and also his girlfriend, Ella Shelton, a defenseman for Canada.

Joy Dunne rocked her brother’s AHL Cleveland Monsters’ jersey as she headed into Rocket Arena.

The Sabres forward played for the Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets AHL affiliate, from 2021-24. He signed with a two-year, two-way contract with Buffalo in July 2024.

Short Shifts

PWHL unveils team names for Seattle, Vancouver

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Flames celebrate Kadri’s 1,000th NHL game 

Tony Hawk congratulates Ovechkin on 900th NHL goal

Tavares honored for 500 career goals with ceremony

Olczyk shares emotional message on ‘NHL on TNT'

Jagr cheers on Rangers at Madison Square Garden

Maple Leafs visit Sunnybrook Veterans Centre for Remembrance Day

Stars players attend ‘Monday Night Football’ for 2027 Stadium Series news

Gibson gets special gift from Ducks owners after return

Schaefer gets cheers from Martin's kids after game

Bobrovsky debuts Hockey Fights Cancer mask

Star Wears: Philadelphia Flyers award Parent goalie mask to player of game

Schaefer jokingly mocks Boomer Esiason for wearing Rangers jersey

Kings fans stick around after game to see Dodgers win 2025 World Series

Marchand points to sky after goal in honor of friend’s late daughter

Blue Jays Guerrero Jr. rocks Poulin 'Captain Clutch' Canada jersey to Game 7 of World Series

Cooley, Guenther, Tusky join ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ broadcast in Salt Lake City