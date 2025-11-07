Dunne siblings support each other before USA-Canada women's 'Rivalry Series'

There’s no sibling rivalry in the Dunne household, at least not on Thursday night.

Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Dunne and USA women's forward Joy Dunne wore special pregame outfits in support of each other while playing about 200 miles apart.

The USA’s women’s hockey team faced off with Canada at Rocket Arena in Cleveland for the first game of two this weekend as part of the "2025 Rivalry Series." They will travel to Buffalo on Saturday to play the second game of the series.

The Buffalo Sabres hosted the St. Louis Blues a KeyBank Center.

Josh Dunne sported a “Rivalry Series” T-shirt as he arrived to Thursday nights' game in an apparent nod to his sister and also his girlfriend, Ella Shelton, a defenseman for Canada.