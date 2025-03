The Anaheim Ducks brought in a special guest to get the team fired up on Sunday, and he knows a thing or two about winning.

Before puck drop at the Honda Center, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh gave the team a pregame speech in the locker room to get the guys ready to go.

“What an honor,” Harbaugh said to the team. “This is incredible. This is the kind of stuff I live for. … I can see the heart going. My heart’s going too.”