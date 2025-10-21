Hughes brothers launch reading program for New Jersey youth

Siblings will host select lucky fans at upcoming Devils home game this season

Hughes brothers Pucks & Pages

© New Jersey Devils

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils want to share with their local communities the one thing that has always assisted them through the grind of an NHL season -- reading.

Jack, a forward, and Luke, a defenseman, have launched “Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages,” a multiyear reading program to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth. The initiative was developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey.

"It started out because me and (Vancouver Canucks defenseman) Quinn (Hughes) were kind of doing like a reading challenge to see who could read more books in a hockey season," Jack Hughes said. "I ended up reading 50 books that year. You spend so much time on the plane or the bus, and I just think if you're trying to stay off your phone, it's the best way to just get away and be quiet and just enjoy reading."

The program will give Jack and Luke an opportunity to choose books that will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and as part of their scholastic program. Select children and their families will then have a chance to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils' home game.

The in-game experience would include tickets to the game with food and beverage, custom merchandise packs, in-game recognition on the scoreboard, and a postgame meet and greet with the Hughes brothers to discuss the book.

"I think it's just a great way to mesh the hockey New Jersey kids learning and reading books and them having the chance to come to a game and meet us after the game," Luke said. "This is a new opportunity for us to help out and it's pretty cool and I love the idea."

The first book selected by Jack and Luke is “Fast Pitch” by Nic Stone, a coming-of-age story about a softball player looking to prove herself on and off the field. Each Hockey in New Jersey participant who completes the educational goal will receive a signed certificate from Jack and Luke acknowledging their accomplishment.

"I know this is a really cool thing that we're creating," Jack said. "This is just a really good interactive way to group Hockey in New Jersey with my passion of reading, hopefully for a lot of years to come."

The reading initiative looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth but highlight the impact of team sport.

"To have two stars going out to the communities and wanting children to understand the importance of reading and literacy speaks accolades for the two of them on what they're trying to achieve," said John Gallucci Jr., President & CEO of JAG Physical Therapy.

Jack said, "We're lucky JAG partnered with us to help make this happen, along with Hockey in New Jersey, and everyone that's helped out. Me and Luke are really excited to get this going.

"I think it's awesome and really cool when you can bring people to the game and meet them after and share that experience. So, I'm really excited."

Related Content

Jack Hughes cheers on Yankees during Game 2 of AL Wild Card

Short Shifts

Matthews wears Guerrero Jr. jersey in supporting gesture

Avalanche reveal throwback jerseys with Nordiques logo

Blue Jays’ Guerrero Jr. rocks Matthews jersey at Game 7

Rangers celebrate Centennial Year with 1920s-style papers

Greatest Save Candidate: Wedgewood shocks Beecher with stunning glove save

Kraken show love for Mariners, who are single win away from 1st World Series berth

Sharks serenaded by mariachi band during pregame soccer

Wheeler congratulates Scheifele on becoming Jets all-time leading scorer

Giroux’s son creates homemade Senators calendar

Greatest Save Candidate: Ullmark plays paddle puck with shot from doorstep

Adam Sandler snaps silly selfie with Blues mascot Louie

Capitals bring out American bald eagle to celebrate 'screaming eagle' jersey

McFarlane Toys to release Ovechkin figure honoring historic goal

Short Shifts Power Rankings: October 17

Greatest Save Candidate: Stolarz makes sitting glove stops

Atkinson takes final lap before Blue Jackets game

Bettman talks new season on ‘Good Morning America’

Lions wide receiver St. Brown attends 1st Red Wings game