Hughes brothers launch reading program for New Jersey youth

Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils want to share with their local communities the one thing that has always assisted them through the grind of an NHL season -- reading.
Jack, a forward, and Luke, a defenseman, have launched “Hughes Brothers' Pucks & Pages,” a multiyear reading program to promote literacy among New Jersey’s youth. The initiative was developed in partnership with JAG Physical Therapy and Hockey in New Jersey.
"It started out because me and (Vancouver Canucks defenseman) Quinn (Hughes) were kind of doing like a reading challenge to see who could read more books in a hockey season," Jack Hughes said. "I ended up reading 50 books that year. You spend so much time on the plane or the bus, and I just think if you're trying to stay off your phone, it's the best way to just get away and be quiet and just enjoy reading."
The program will give Jack and Luke an opportunity to choose books that will be provided to Hockey in New Jersey youth participants and as part of their scholastic program. Select children and their families will then have a chance to be hosted by Jack and Luke at a Devils' home game.