Hughes brothers launch reading program for New Jersey youth

The in-game experience would include tickets to the game with food and beverage, custom merchandise packs, in-game recognition on the scoreboard, and a postgame meet and greet with the Hughes brothers to discuss the book.

"I think it's just a great way to mesh the hockey New Jersey kids learning and reading books and them having the chance to come to a game and meet us after the game," Luke said. "This is a new opportunity for us to help out and it's pretty cool and I love the idea."

The first book selected by Jack and Luke is “Fast Pitch” by Nic Stone, a coming-of-age story about a softball player looking to prove herself on and off the field. Each Hockey in New Jersey participant who completes the educational goal will receive a signed certificate from Jack and Luke acknowledging their accomplishment.

"I know this is a really cool thing that we're creating," Jack said. "This is just a really good interactive way to group Hockey in New Jersey with my passion of reading, hopefully for a lot of years to come."

The reading initiative looks to not only encourage and provide access to reading for New Jersey’s youth but highlight the impact of team sport.

"To have two stars going out to the communities and wanting children to understand the importance of reading and literacy speaks accolades for the two of them on what they're trying to achieve," said John Gallucci Jr., President & CEO of JAG Physical Therapy.

Jack said, "We're lucky JAG partnered with us to help make this happen, along with Hockey in New Jersey, and everyone that's helped out. Me and Luke are really excited to get this going.

"I think it's awesome and really cool when you can bring people to the game and meet them after and share that experience. So, I'm really excited."