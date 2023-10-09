Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day

Getting out of work early to watch a hockey game might sound like a dream for some hockey fans.

For Nashville Predators fans, that might be a dream come true thanks to Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell.

The newly elected mayor announced on Monday that Tuesday, Oct. 10 will be known as “Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day” to celebrate the start of the franchise’s 25th anniversary season. In the announcement, O’Connell asked Nashville employers to end the workday an hour early so Predators fans can be ready for the season opener that evening.