Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Penguins wear Sidney Crosby Nova Scotia ties

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Maple Leafs and Blue Jays players hang out

Pete Davison Photobombs Sean Durzi and fan

Stanley Cup brought to Golden Knights fan's gravesite

Winnipeg Jets Royal Canadian Air Force alternate jersey

Jonathan Quicks New York Rangers Hey Hey Hey goalie mask

Wild honor North Stars with new alternate 78s uniforms

Nathan MacKinnon QMJHL number retired

Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day

Elected official encourages celebration of start of 25th anniversary season

Nashville mayor proclamation

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Getting out of work early to watch a hockey game might sound like a dream for some hockey fans.

For Nashville Predators fans, that might be a dream come true thanks to Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell.

The newly elected mayor announced on Monday that Tuesday, Oct. 10 will be known as “Nashville Predators Golden Pride Day” to celebrate the start of the franchise’s 25th anniversary season. In the announcement, O’Connell asked Nashville employers to end the workday an hour early so Predators fans can be ready for the season opener that evening.

The Predators visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday to kick off the NHL season. The game will be broadcasted nationally on ESPN and ESPN+.

Tuesday also marks the 25th anniversary of Nashville’s first game in franchise history, which took place on Oct. 10, 1998 in front of a sellout crowd of 17,298 at Bridgestone Arena.

Not a bad way to kick off the NHL season.