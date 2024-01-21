Flyers defenseman Zamula scores strange goal with no one watching

Veteran makes heads-up play while teammates, Senators scramble for puck in wrong area

OTT@PHI: Zamula sneaks in PPG for lead in 1st period

By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

Egor Zamula's goal against the Ottawa Senators is a lesson for you kids out there - don't always just follow the crowd.

The Philadelphia Flyers defenseman went his own way in the first period of Sunday's game and was rewarded with perhaps the easiest non-empty net goal of his life and surely the strangest goal of this season.

With the Flyers on the power play, defenseman Joel Farabee fired a shot from the left circle through some traffic. The shot was saved by Senators goalie Mads Sogaard and a scramble ensued in front of the left side of the net in anticipation of a rebound.

The problem, of course, was the there was rebound to be had. At least not in front of the net.

As seven skaters and Sogaard devoted their attention to the area where they thought the puck was, Zamula calmly skated over to the puck's actual location -- just outside the right faceoff circle -- and fired a clean, straight shot right into a virtually empty net.

After the play, Senators forward Claude Giroux was protesting to official Francois St-Laurent, who seemingly explained to him exactly what did happen on the play, which is pretty close to unbelievable until you see the replay.

We will award a few bonus awareness points to Farabee, who was the only other player on the ice to locate the puck before it hit the twine, moving to the slot and calling for the puck before Zamula hit the twine.

See, kids? You don't have to do whatever everyone else is doing. Create your own path. Follow your instincts and your heart and, of course, your eyes. That's how you end up with the big reward.

Short Shifts

Sharks welcome Erythropoietic Protoporphyria patient

Sharks pull out the stops for young fan diagnosed with Erythropoietic Protoporphyria
Jonathan Quick receives standing ovation from Los Angeles Kings fans 

Quick receives standing ovation from Kings fans in return to L.A.
Keith Tkachuk breaks news of Pavol Demitra HOF induction to widow

Keith Tkachuk breaks news to Demitra's widow about late forward's Blues HOF induction
Seattle Kraken to give away Philipp Grubauer beer steins

Kraken to give out beer steins designed by Grubauer
Sergei Brylin New Jersey Devils Ring of Honor induction

Brylin inducted into Devils Ring of Honor in pregame ceremony
Kyle MacLean Islanders debut dad John coach

MacLean makes Islanders debut with dad on same bench
NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Taylor Swift inspired jerseys to be worn by Chicago Steel of USHL

USHL Chicago Steel reveal “Eras Night” jerseys inspired by Taylor Swift 
Tampa Bay Lightning visit police fire department with kids

Lightning players visit Tampa police, fire department with their kids
Pat McAfee challenges Marc-Andre Fleury to score goal

McAfee challenges Fleury on show to score goal with big reward
Vegas Golden Knights introduce new team puppy Maverick

Golden Knights introduce new team puppy named Maverick
QMJHL announces Mario-Lemieux Trophy

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League announces new Mario-Lemieux Trophy
Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 pirate jerseys

Lightning release annual special edition Gasparilla jerseys
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? Marchenko channels teammate Texier with slick shootout move
Justin Williams Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Williams inducted into Hurricanes team Hall of Fame
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Lindgren robs Kreider on doorstep with spectacular glove save
Matthew Tkachuk bobblehead mouthguard Florida Panthers

Tkachuk's Panthers bobblehead has mouthguard hanging out too
Pete DeBoer Alabama Crimson Tide mixup Dallas Stars 

Stars coach DeBoer addresses name mixup, is not going to coach Alabama football team