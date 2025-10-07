Panthers honor Knight with tribute during 1st period

Blackhawks goalie spent 3-plus seasons with Panthers before being traded

Spencer Knight return Panthers

© Florida Panthers

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Spencer Knight is always welcome at Amerant Bank Arena, even in an opposing jersey.

The Chicago Blackhawks goalie, who spent just over three seasons with the Florida Panthers, was welcomed with open arms by both the team and fans at the season opener on Tuesday.

During the first period, the team honored Knight with a tribute video as the crowd cheered him on.

The video shows Knight being drafted by the Panthers in 2019, then went into some of his highlights throughout the year, both on and off the ice.

The fans also gave Knight a short tribute during the national anthem before the game. Panthers fans acknowledged Knight – as they did while he played in Florida – with a loud cheer as the anthem singer sang “night.”

Knight spent most of his career in Florida as the backup to Sergei Bobrovsky, who he found himself on the opposite end of the ice from to start the season.

Bobrovsky spoke highly of the 24-year-old goalie.

"He has all the ingredients to be one of the best goalies in the game, and I think he's going to do that," Bobrovsky said. "He's going to achieve that."

Knight was traded to the Blackhawks on March 1 and signed a three-year contract with the team this past offseason. Tuesday is Knight’s first time facing his old team since the trade.

"It'll be cool. It'll be nice to go back,” Knight said. “Obviously, a lot of familiar faces, familiar place. I haven't really looked too far ahead but it'll be good. It'll be fun to get the season rolling and I think just get the ball going."

NHL.com Staff Writer Tracey Myers contributed to this report

