'Faceoff: Inside the NHL' Episode 2 highlights injury struggles for Eichel, Forsberg

A gripping new six-part docuseries spotlighting life in the NHL debuts Thursday, October 4 on Amazon Prime Video. "Faceoff: Inside the NHL" peels back the curtain on the lives of the incredible athletes behind the goals, assists and saves.

Our Short Shifts team will recap each episode of the series, bringing you our favorite moments and highlights from the show.

Episode 2: "As Tough As It Gets"

Players featured: Filip Forsberg, Jack Eichel

Episode synopsis: The episode focuses on Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg and Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel as they battle through excruciating injuries to keep their spots as two of the NHL's premier players.

Funniest moment: Forsberg's wife, country music singer Erin Alvey, said that the veteran forward wanted to jump the gun on revealing the news that she was pregnant just so he could use his "cradle the baby" goal celebration sooner.

Moving moments: Eichel talks about the difficulty of being stripped of his captaincy in Buffalo due to disagreeing with the team over his injury. The Forsbergs, after fretting if Erin would go into labor during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, welcome a beautiful baby boy at the episode's conclusion.

Quotable: Out at dinner with his girlfriend, Erin, and teammate Noah Hanifin and his girlfriend, Eichel was asked if he was going to have wine with dinner. His reply: "Does a bear s--- in the woods?"

This is Hockey Life: The Predators were all pumped for a team outing to a U2 concert at The Sphere in Vegas before a game against the Golden Knights, but Predators GM Barry Trotz put the kybosh on it after a brutal loss to the Dallas Stars where the team surrendered nine goals. Amazingly, the cancelled trip started a red-hot streak where they went 15-0-3 in their next 18 games.

Hockey Players, They're Just Like Us: One scene depicts Forsberg chilling on the couch playing EA Sports' "NHL 24" online against his friends.