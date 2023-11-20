Malkin goes full soccer player after losing stick

Evgeni Malkin might have lost his stick, but he didn't lose the puck.

During the second period of a game against the Vegas Golden Knights at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins forward channeled his inner Lionel Messi, kicking the puck into the offensive zone.

Malkin lost his stick near center ice and Cristiano Ronaldo'd his way all the way into the far corner, kicking the puck across the blue line before stepping on the puck and carrying it between the circles.

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo chased him into the corner and finally regained possession before Malkin went to the bench for a new stick.

Earlier in the game, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby also had to kick a pass after dumping a stick.