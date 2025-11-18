Merzlikins unveils new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' mask

When Elvis Merzlikins took the ice for warmups last Thursday at Nationwide Arena, his new goalie mask stole the show.

The Columbus Blue Jackets netminder unveiled his sweet new headgear before the team’s game against the Edmonton Oilers, which pays homage to the classic “Sonic the Hedgehog” franchise.

The mask has the iconic character Sonic on the right side, with his trusty sidekick Knuckles on the left and other “Sonic the Hedgehog” characters included around the mask.

The goaltender revealed the mask in a post on his Instagram page.