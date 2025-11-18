Skattebo wears Rempe jersey for WWE dustup with Mysterio at MSG

When you are trying to bring the ruckus in a New York sports venue, you definitely don't want to see New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.

And even moreso you don't want to see him wearing a Matt Rempe jersey.

During WWE "Raw" at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, pro wrestler Dominik Mysterio conducted a ringside interview with comedian and New York City native Andrew Schultz.

Things, predictably, got a little heated. That's when Skattebo - the Giants rookie phenom who was averaging 4.9 yards per touch and scored seven touchdowns in eight games before a season-ending injury - got involved.