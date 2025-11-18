Skattebo wears Rempe jersey for WWE dustup with Mysterio at MSG

Giants rookie phenom shows up in Rangers centennial jersey ready to rumble

skattebo rempe jersey
By Dan O'Leary
@DanOLeary25 NHL.com Staff Writer

When you are trying to bring the ruckus in a New York sports venue, you definitely don't want to see New York Giants running back Cam Skattebo.

And even moreso you don't want to see him wearing a Matt Rempe jersey.

During WWE "Raw" at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, pro wrestler Dominik Mysterio conducted a ringside interview with comedian and New York City native Andrew Schultz.

Things, predictably, got a little heated. That's when Skattebo - the Giants rookie phenom who was averaging 4.9 yards per touch and scored seven touchdowns in eight games before a season-ending injury - got involved.

You'll notice Skattebo, backed up by fellow Giants rookie Abdul Carter and a handful of teammates, was wearing a blue Rangers Centennial jersey with the No. 73 for Rempe, no stranger to a dustup or two at the Garden.

If you are looking for one more hockey connection from the clip, that is NHL Network's Jackie Redmond holding the mic prior to the donnybrook.

Short Shifts

Blues rock custom T-shirts to celebrate Faulk’s 1,000th NHL game

Merzlikins unveils new 'Sonic the Hedgehog' mask

Kopitar, Ovechkin, swap jerseys after matchup

Petry's sons read lineup in Panthers locker room ahead of 1,000th NHL game

Bruins' Swayman wears jersey of PWHL Fleet goalie Frankel

Star Wears: Minnesota Wild award Redwood hat to player of game

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Rangers honor Brooks with pregame moment of silence

Penguins share throwback photo of Crosby at 2008 Global Series

Forsberg rocks traditional Swedish look at Global Series

Bench clears in celebration for Marchand’s 1,000th point

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 14

Foegele, Byfield wear old junior hockey jerseys before game in Toronto

Mammoth host Make-A-Wish kid for day

Tkachuk brothers launch new weekly podcast ‘Wingmen’

Luke Grahame making hockey more accessible through ‘Rink Dude’

Panthers equipment manager sets record wearing jerseys

Wild celebrates Johansson’s 1,000th NHL game with pregame ceremony