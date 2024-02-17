Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

That is one Giant hockey player.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl, listed at 6-6, 230 pounds, wore a New York Giants football helmet for Friday's skate ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, making him a Giant in more ways than one.

The game, between the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, is being held Saturday at MetLife Stadium, the shared football home of the Giants and New York Jets. The New York Rangers and New York Islanders will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon.

Teammate Luke Hughes suggested Bahl was wearing the helmet for a specific reason.

“It was funny," Hughes said. "That's what happens when you come last in the fantasy (football) league.”