Bahl’s billet family supports him during 100th NHL game in Ottawa

Kevin Bahl was cheered on by some familiar faces in Ottawa on Friday.

The New Jersey Devils defenseman’s billet family from his OHL days were at the Canadian Tire Centre to celebrate his 100th NHL game.

Bahl lived with his billet family when he played for the Ottawa 67’s from 2016-2020.

His billet family made special homemade signs with some perfect Bahl puns.

“Keep your eye on the Bahl,” one sign read with black and red letters.

“100 NHL games...that’s a lot of Bahl play,” and “It takes a lot of Bahl to play 100 NHL games. Congrats Kevin,” the other two signs read.