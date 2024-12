It didn’t take very long for Holden McCoy to jump from junior hockey to the NHL.

Holden, a young hockey player from Wylie, Texas, joined the Dallas Stars on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

He started his NHL journey on Tuesday when he joined the team at practice. He also got to check out the locker room, where he had his own stall set up to go along with his custom jersey.