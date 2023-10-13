Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala

Short Shifts

Sabres unveil RJ Way sign in honor of Rick Jeanneret

Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Snow's family drops puck before Flames opener

Snow's family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener
Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony
Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
New England Patriots guess hockey terms, Boston Bruins approve

Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval
New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener
Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview
Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Bedard forgets to take stick before NHL debut
Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Golden Knights keep Stanley Cup clean in new ESPN commercial
Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Marner, Matthews prank customers at Sobeys grocery store
Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game
Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season
Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day
Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Stanley Cup visits IIHF World Girls Hockey Weekend at Golden Knights practice rink
Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Fans show support for Miller, Rangers during autograph signing at NHL Store
Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game

Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala

Chara, Bourque, Orr, Esposito and more honored at glitzy event

chara

© Joe Porhoyles

By Joe Pohoryles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

BOSTON – A Bruin walks into a bar, followed by another, and another. What sounds like the set-up to a bad joke was actually the scene at the Fairmont Copley Plaza Hotel in downtown Boston where the Boston Bruins celebrated their Centennial Gala.

Just one day after the Bruins secured a 3-1 win against Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks to open their 100th season, the organization hosted players past and present celebrating the franchise’s rich history.

Bruins legends such as Bobby Orr, Ray Bourque and Phil Esposito were among the dozens of alumni who attended Wednesday’s game, and they returned in full force on Thursday.

For the current players that only had a brief window after the game to mingle with alumni, the gala served as their opportunity to take in the atmosphere and enjoy the celebration.

“It’s special,” Bruins captain Brad Marchand said. “A lot of the guys that have come through are guys we looked up to over the years, and they’ve built the foundation and the culture that we still try to strive to accomplish every single day. To have them in the building, and we got to meet a number of the guys after [Wednesday’s game], it’s pretty special.”

For the alumni, who entered TD Garden on Wednesday walking on a gold carpet surrounded by fans, the Centennial Gala marked the next stop in a long line of celebrations coming up this season.

“Three days here to kick it off. If [the whole season] is anything like these three days, it’ll be a lot of fun,” Bourque said on Wednesday. “I don’t know how many times some of us are going to be asked back, but whenever it happens, we’ll certainly jump on it.”

With Bourque and the rest of the Bruins alumni looking back on old times, the newest Bruins players got a taste of their future. Forwards Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher made their NHL debuts on Wednesday, and both attended the Gala on Thursday with the rest of the current roster.

“You look back at all the history, and everything this franchise has done, it’s pretty special to be a part of the 100th year,” Beecher said.

Among the festivities, the organization plans to release the Bruins All-Centennial Team, a full 20-player lineup of the best players in franchise history as determined by a selection committee of local and national media members.

While focused on the season ahead, Marchand said he will cherish the memories he’ll make on Thursday as time goes on.

“I don’t think it’ll really, truly sink in what we got to see and be part of until down the road,” Marchand said. “As we still play, you kind of take some stuff for granted, but looking back, it’s definitely going to be one of our favorite moments.”

Related Content

Boston Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony

Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony