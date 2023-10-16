Short Shifts

Rangers fan hits long shot, wins new car at home opener
'21st Duck' Sullivan honored by Anaheim for courage, perseverance
Save of the Season? Trouba lays out to stop puck at goal line
Blue Jackets 'welcome back' Quick after 1-day tenure last season
Karlsson’s daughter finally meets Penguins mascot Iceburgh
United by Hockey Mobile Museum starts North American tour in Ottawa
Lundqvist jokes about landing on moon with Fallon on 'Tonight Show'
Senators honor new owner Andlauer, Giroux before home opener
Cooley receives well wishes from family, friends ahead of NHL debut
Boston College honors McCoy, school's 1st Black woman hockey player
Oilers break in Heritage Classic gear at practice
Hamlin returns the love to Buffalo at Sabres game
Bruins legends of past, current players mingle at Centennial Gala
Sabres unveil ‘RJ Way’ in honor of late team broadcaster
Snow's family performs ceremonial puck drop before Flames opener
Bruins celebrate centennial season with special pregame ceremony
Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval

Hill to sport old-school Las Vegas-themed mask

Design features Rat Pack cartoon, famous casinos

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Adin Hill's new goalie mask is hitting the right Las Vegas notes.

The Vegas Golden Knights goalie will wear a vintage Vegas-themed mask this season.

A video of the design was posted by Dave Fried, the mask’s artist, on social media.

On the left side, “Vegas” and the Golden Knights logo are painted in bright lights. Sands Hotel and Casino’s famous sign which advertised the Rat Pack’s residency is also painted on.

Vegas Vic and the Golden Nugget sign is featured on the right side.

Singers Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. are painted on the back of the mask alongside and old-school microphone and the legendary Las Vegas welcome sign.