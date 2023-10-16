Hill to sport old-school Las Vegas-themed mask

Adin Hill's new goalie mask is hitting the right Las Vegas notes.
The Vegas Golden Knights goalie will wear a vintage Vegas-themed mask this season.
A video of the design was posted by Dave Fried, the mask’s artist, on social media.
Design features Rat Pack cartoon, famous casinos
© Dave Fried
Adin Hill's new goalie mask is hitting the right Las Vegas notes.
The Vegas Golden Knights goalie will wear a vintage Vegas-themed mask this season.
A video of the design was posted by Dave Fried, the mask’s artist, on social media.
On the left side, “Vegas” and the Golden Knights logo are painted in bright lights. Sands Hotel and Casino’s famous sign which advertised the Rat Pack’s residency is also painted on.
Vegas Vic and the Golden Nugget sign is featured on the right side.
Singers Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. are painted on the back of the mask alongside and old-school microphone and the legendary Las Vegas welcome sign.