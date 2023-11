Fans in attendance joined players on the field in applause in recognition of Johnson's life. Nottingham's football announcer called Johnson "an immensely popular figure" in the Nottingham community.

During the play stoppage, a large banner bearing Johnson's No. 47 was unfurled in the crowd.

Johnson died after what the team called a "freak accident" during an EIHL game when he collied with another player and suffered a cut to the neck from the player's skate according to reports. He was 29 years old.