Lockwood suspended 3 games for actions in Panthers game

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Florida Panthers forward William Lockwood has been suspended for three games, without pay, for goaltender interference against Marc-Andre Fleury of the Minnesota Wild during NHL Game No. 704 in Florida on Friday, Jan. 19, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 2:13 of the first period. Lockwood was assessed a minor penalty for interference.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Lockwood will forfeit $12,109.38. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

