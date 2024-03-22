Wilson of Capitals suspended 6 games for actions in game against Maple Leafs 

Wilson suspended six games for high-sticking

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been suspended for six games, without pay, for high-sticking Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor during NHL Game No. 1095 in Washington on Wednesday, March 20, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 12:13 of the third period. Wilson was assessed a double-minor penalty for high-sticking.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Wilson will forfeit $161,458.32. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

