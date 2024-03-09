Kelly suspended 2 games for actions in Senators game

Forward disciplined for illegal check to head against Kings defenseman Englund

Kelly suspended two games for illegal check to the head

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Ottawa Senators forward Parker Kelly has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Los Angeles Kings defenseman Andreas Englund during NHL Game No. 1003 in Los Angeles on Thursday, March 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 16:25 of the third period. Kelly was assessed a minor penalty for illegal check to the head.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Kelly will forfeit $7,942.70. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

