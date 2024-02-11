Zadorov suspended 2 games for actions in Canucks game

Defenseman disciplined for illegal check to head of Red Wings forward Raymond

Zadorov suspended two games for illegal check to head

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nikita Zadorov has been suspended for two games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond during NHL Game No. 805 in Detroit this afternoon (Saturday, Feb. 10), the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 4:07 of the second period. Zadorov was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Zadorov will forfeit $39,062.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

