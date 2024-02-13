Rielly suspended 5 games for Maple Leafs after cross-checking Greig of Senators

Defenseman received major penalty Saturday, can’t play again until Feb. 22

Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly has been suspended for five games, without pay, for cross-checking Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig during NHL Game No. 812 in Ottawa on Saturday, Feb. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:54 of the third period. Rielly was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Rielly will forfeit $195,312.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

