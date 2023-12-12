Gudbranson suspended 1 game for actions in Blue Jackets game

NEW YORK -- Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson has been suspended for one game, without pay, for violating Rule 46.2 (Aggressor) during an altercation with Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during NHL Game No. 420 in Columbus on Sunday, Dec. 10, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 6:46 of the third period. Gudbranson received a minor penalty and a 10-minute misconduct for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Gudbranson will forfeit $20,833.33. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.