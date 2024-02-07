Dillon suspended 3 games for actions in Jets game

NEW YORK -- Winnipeg Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Pittsburgh Penguins forward Noel Acciari during NHL Game No. 788 in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Feb. 6, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 4:13 of the second period. Dillon was assessed a match penalty.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Dillon will forfeit $60,937.50. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.