Zucker suspended 3 games for actions in Coyotes game

NEW YORK – Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker has been suspended for three games, without pay, for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins during NHL Game No. 581 in Arizona on Tuesday, Jan. 2, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:05 of the second period. Zucker was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Zucker will forfeit $82,812.51. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.